UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson & Johnson Moves To Buoy Investors Over Paused Covid Vaccine Trial

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Johnson & Johnson moves to buoy investors over paused Covid vaccine trial

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson sought Tuesday to reassure investors after its stock slumped on an announcement that it was pausing a Covid-19 vaccine trial over a sick participant.

The company is one of several working on a vaccine, but on Monday it announced the unexplained illness, closing enrollment for the 60,000-patient trial while an independent patient safety committee is convened.

The announcement sent shares tumbling 2.3 percent at the close of trading Tuesday, even as the company reported healthy third-quarter results, with sales growing 1.7 percent to $21.08 billion.

In a conference call earlier in the day, J&J's global research head Mathai Mammen said "our plan is to continue the study" following "a temporary pause" caused by the illness.

"It's not at all unusual for unexpected illnesses (to occur) in large studies over their duration. In some cases, serious adverse events... may have something or nothing to do with the drug or vaccine being investigated," he said.

The Phase 3 trial had started recruiting participants in late September, with a goal of enrolling volunteers across more than 200 US and international locations, the company and the US National Institutes for Health (NIH), which is providing funding, said.

The other countries where the trials were taking place are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and South Africa.

The company's chief financial officer Joe Wolk said it was unclear whether the participant who became ill was receiving the trial vaccine or the placebo.

"We are waiting for the independent drug safety monitoring board to do their analysis," he said.

J&J is one of 11 organizations globally to begin a Phase 3 trial on a Covid-19 vaccine.

Washington has given the multinational about $1.45 billion in funding under Operation Warp Speed.

The vaccine is based on a single dose of a cold-causing adenovirus, modified so that it can no longer replicate, combined with a part of the new coronavirus called the spike protein that it uses to invade human cells.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON ASTRAZENECA PFIZER

Related Topics

Company Argentina Brazil Peru South Africa Chile Colombia Mexico May September All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

16 minutes ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

31 minutes ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

31 minutes ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

1 hour ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.