Johnson & Johnson Plans To Split Into Two Companies
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:10 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Friday announced plans to break up into two entities, turning its consumer health arm into a separate company.
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement it will separate its pharmaceutical division from its consumer arm that sells Band-Aids, creating "two global leaders that are better positioned to deliver improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation."