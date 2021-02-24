Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe Covid: FDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is highly effective against severe Covid-19, including against the South African and Brazil variants, new documents released by the US food and Drug Administration showed Wednesday.

In large clinical trials, the vaccine efficacy against severe disease was 85.9 percent in the United States, 81.7 percent in South Africa, and 87.6 percent in Brazil.