UrduPoint.com

Johnson, Ortiz Share LIV Golf Lead In Portland

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Johnson, Ortiz share LIV Golf lead in Portland

Los Angeles, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz shared the second-round lead in the LIV Golf Series stop in Portland on Friday as players jumping to the breakaway circuit continued to face criticism.

Johnson, the former world number one whose two major titles include the 2020 Masters, briefly threatened to make it a runaway before three late bogeys saw him settle for a four-under par 68 and an eight-under total at Pumpkin Ridge.

He'll go into the final round of the 54-hole, shotgun start event neck and neck with overnight leader Ortiz, who birdied the final hole to cap a 69.

They are two strokes ahead of South African Branden Grace, who also signed for a 69.

"I'm really happy with the way I'm swinging it," said Johnson, who at 17th in the world is the highest-ranked player to risk the wrath of the US PGA Tour and make the jump to the lucrative new circuit.

"Tomorrow I just need to go and do the same thing, just drive in the fairway." Johnson made his LIV debut in the inaugural event near London in June while Mexico's Ortiz is playing for the first time.

Ortiz won his lone US PGA Tour title at the Houston Open in 2020, joined the list of players suspended by the US circuit after teeing off in the upstart Saudi-backed series.

The DP World Tour has also sanctioned members lured by the massive paydays on offer that included signing bonus and a $20 million purse for this week's 48-player field with an additional $5 million prize money on offer in a team competition.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley launched a scathing attack Friday on players who threatened the tour with legal action unless their sanctions -- fines and suspensions -- for competing in LIV Golf were rescinded.

Pelley called their demands, made in a letter that was published in The Telegraph, contained inaccuracies and that the players knew "there would be consequences if they chose money over competition." Hostility from the established tours and concerns over the human rights record of LIV's Saudi backers apparently aren't slowing the upstart circuit.

Golf Digest reported Friday that the series has accelerated growth plans for 2023 with 14 events rather than 10 and plans a name change to the LIV Golf League.

The report, citing an unnamed LIV Golf official, said the quick expansion is a product of signing several top US PGA players ahead of this week's event, including Americans Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff.

Related Topics

Attack World Threatened Saudi Portland London Brooks Tours Same Lead Houston Mexico Money June Dustin Johnson 2020 Event From Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2022

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd July 2022

12 minutes ago
 SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down pol ..

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down political temperature:Tarar

9 hours ago
 England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India ..

England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India rally

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz Amir attack incident

9 hours ago
 Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opene ..

Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opener

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.