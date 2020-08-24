UrduPoint.com
Johnson Powers To World No. 1 With Northern Trust Triumph

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

Johnson powers to World No. 1 with Northern Trust triumph

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Dustin Johnson seized the world number one ranking in emphatic style Sunday, firing an eight-under par final-round 63 to win the US PGA Northern Trust by 11 strokes.

Johnson finished with a 30-under par total of 254 at TPC Boston, with Harris English a distant second on 265 after a closing 69.

Johnson's 22-under third-round total had given him the largest 54-hole lead on tour this season -- five strokes -- and he was quick to build on it on Sunday.

He set the tone with an eight-foot eagle putt at the second, set up by a magnificent seven-iron over the water.

He tapped in for birdie at the fourth and rolled in a four-foot birdie at the fifth.

Birdie putts of 10 and 13 feet at the seventh and eighth saw him make the turn five-under for the day, and he rolled in another four-foot birdie at the 12th.

The only thing that slowed him was a weather delay, the horn sounding just after he teed off on 17.

Johnson returned and birdied the par-five 18th in near darkness and steady rain.

He matched the second-lowest score in relation to par in a 72-hole US PGA Tour event.

Ernie Els holds the record of 31-under shot at Kapalua in 2003, and Jordan Spieth won the 2016 Tournament of Champions with a 30-under total.

His margin of victory was the largest on tour since 2006.

"It is a big margin, and I'm definitely really proud of that," Johnson said. "I played really good. I knew I was playing well and I knew the guys were going to shoot low.

"So I was trying to get 30-under -- holed a nice little putt on the last hole to get to 30." After a tough putting round on Thursday, Johnson put himself on the path to victory with an impressive 11-under 60 on Friday -- when he was 11-under through 11 holes before parring his way to the clubhouse.

Told his 30-under total didn't give him a record, Johnson wasn't bothered.

"That's all right," he said, "next time."

