Johnson Says Brexit Deal Possible, Does Not Want Election

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:50 PM

Johnson says Brexit deal possible, does not want election

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the chances of a Brexit deal with Brussels were "rising" but ruled out any delay to the October 31 deadline for Britain to leave the European Union if no agreement is struck.

Johnson also said he did not want a general election and urged rebel Conservative MPs not to undermine his negotiations with Brussels by voting with the opposition on a draft law that might force him to postpone Brexit.

