Johnson Showed 'lots Of Enthusiasm' On Wider European Community Idea: Macron Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Elmau, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed interest during talks on Sunday in France's idea of creating a wider European political community beyond the EU, the French presidency said.

France's President Emmanuel Macron saw "lots of enthusiasm" from his British counterpart who oversaw his country leaving the EU, when he spoke about the idea, a high-ranking official said.

The broader community could allow Britain to "reengage" with the bloc, the official added.

A Downing Street spokesman later said London was "always looking at ways to further partner with like-minded democratic countries and we will consider this." He stressed that Britain had quit the EU to have "immigration control of our borders" and that that would not change.

"But it makes sense obviously, to listen to any idea put forward by like minded countries, we will consider what is presented to us."vl-gmo/hmn/dlc/yad

