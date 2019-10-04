Johnson-Thompson leads changing of world order

Doha, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Katarina Johnson-Thompson deposed her great rival Nafissatou Thiam as heptathlon world champion on Thursday on a night when two other 2017 titleholders also surrendered their crowns.

Johnson-Thompson's victory could not be described as a shock but Salwa Eid Naser's victory in the 400 metres caused shockwaves.

The 21-year-old Bahraini -- who left 2017 champion Phyllis Francis trailing in her wake -- recorded the third fastest time in history of 48.14 seconds.

Only East Germany's world record holder Marita Koch and Jarmila Kratochvilova of the former Czechoslovakia have run faster and both were over 30 years ago.

In doing so she became the first athlete to beat hot favourite Shaunae Miller-Uibo in over two years over both 200m and 400m.

The Miller-Uibo household's trophy cabinet will be enriched by two silver medals as her husband Maicel Uibo finished seocnd in the decathlon.

That competition was destined for a new champion once France's world record holder Kevin Mayer had to wave the white flag due to injury in the third event of the day, the pole vault.

Germany's Niklas Kaul emerged victorious in an event that went down to the wire and the final event, the 1,500m.

Johnson-Thompson was unrelenting in her pursuit of gold and finally taking the scalp of Thiam, who was burdened by a right elbow injury.

The 26-year-old eventually cruised to the title -- Thiam suffering her first defeat since 2016 -- rounding off the seven discipline event in style by winning the 800m.

Johnson-Thompson capped a perfect two days in also beating Jessica Ennis-Hill's British record of 6,955 points, set during the London 2012 Olympics, by 36 points.