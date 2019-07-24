UrduPoint.com
Johnson To Become Britain's New PM With Brexit Mission

Wed 24th July 2019

Johnson to become Britain's new PM with Brexit mission

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Boris Johnson will officially become Britain's prime minister on Wednesday with a mission to deliver Brexit by October 31 come what may, while fending off rebellious MPs.

The former foreign secretary, best known for his gaffes, rhetorical flourishes and turbulent love life, was announced as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old will officially take over the reins of power at a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace later on Wednesday and will then give his maiden speech as prime minister outside his new 10 Downing Street home.

Johnson's predecessor Theresa May was forced out after failing to get parliament to support a Brexit deal she struck with EU leaders that he has promised to overhaul, despite Brussels insisting no changes are possible.

During his victory speech on Tuesday, Johnson urged the country to "ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity" and pledged to unite a badly divided country.

But his promise of leaving the European Union with or without a deal puts him on a collision course with high-profile MPs in his own party who do not want a no-deal Brexit, threatening his wafer-thin majority and raising the prospect of an early general election.

The former London mayor easily beat his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a vote of party members.

US President Donald Trump was the first world leader to offer his congratulations, saying: "He will be great!"Johnson has never hidden his ambition for power, using his trademark jokes and bluster to pull off unlikely electoral victories, but he takes over at a time of immense upheaval.

