Johnson To Confirm End Date For England Virus Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will confirm that coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England are to end on December 2, his office said Saturday.

The lockdown will be followed by a return to a three-tiered set of regional restrictions as part of the government's "COVID Winter Plan", it added in a statement.

The official announcement is expected to be made on Monday.

The statement quoted a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street as saying that current England-wide restrictions have "helped bring the virus back under control" and "eased pressures on the NHS (National Health Service)".

However, the government has also cautioned that without regional restrictions the virus would wreak havoc before plans for vaccine distribution and mass testing have had time to take effect.

"That would put in jeopardy the progress the country has made, and once again risk intolerable pressure on the NHS," the spokesperson explained.

