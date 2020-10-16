UrduPoint.com
Johnson: UK Ready For 'no-deal' Brexit Unless 'fundamental Change' In EU Approach

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Johnson: UK ready for 'no-deal' Brexit unless 'fundamental change' in EU approach

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain was ready to walk away from post-Brexit trade talks with a "no-deal" unless the European Union shifted its position.

He accused the EU of failing to negotiate seriously and said Britain should "get ready" to operate on stripped-down World Trade Organization rules from January, "unless there is a fundamental change of approach" from Brussels.

