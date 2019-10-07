UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Warns Macron He Will Not Delay Brexit: British PM's Office

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Johnson warns Macron he will not delay Brexit: British PM's office

London, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned French President Emmanuel Macron he will not delay Brexit beyond October 31, underlining that his latest proposals are a last chance to reach a deal, a Downing Street spokesman said on Sunday.

Johnson told Macron in a telephone call on Sunday that "the EU should not be lured into the mistaken belief that the UK will stay in the EU after October 31st", the spokesman quoted him as saying.

The UK premier also said he would not request another delay, despite British MPs passing a law last month that requires him to seek another Brexit delay if he fails to secure an agreement by the end of a make-or-break EU summit on October 17-18.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom Brexit October Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

9 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

10 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates World Road Congress in ..

10 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi launches &quot;Smart Parliament Ap ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.