London, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned French President Emmanuel Macron he will not delay Brexit beyond October 31, underlining that his latest proposals are a last chance to reach a deal, a Downing Street spokesman said on Sunday.

Johnson told Macron in a telephone call on Sunday that "the EU should not be lured into the mistaken belief that the UK will stay in the EU after October 31st", the spokesman quoted him as saying.

The UK premier also said he would not request another delay, despite British MPs passing a law last month that requires him to seek another Brexit delay if he fails to secure an agreement by the end of a make-or-break EU summit on October 17-18.