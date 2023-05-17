UrduPoint.com

Jokic Dominates As Nuggets Hold Off Lakers In Opener

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Nikola Jokic produced a dominant display as the Denver Nuggets held off a late Los Angeles Lakers fightback to win their NBA Western Conference finals opener 132-126 on Tuesday.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic finished with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists to give top-seeded Denver a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Jokic received offensive support from Jamal Murray, who finished with 31 points, while four other Denver players posted double-digit points tallies.

The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis, who scored 40 points with 10 rebounds. LeBron James added 26 points while Austin Reaves added 23 points.

Denver led by 21 points in the third quarter but saw their lead whittled away to just three as the Lakers swept back into contention with a gutsy fourth-quarter fightback that ultimately fell just short.

"In the first half we were really good -- controlled the game, controlled everything, controlled the pace, controlled the defense and then second half we lost it," Jokic told ESPN. "But whether you win by one point or win by 20 at this time of year it doesn't matter - a win is a win." Denver coach Michael Malone saluted his team's composure in closing out victory after the late Lakers rally.

"A lot of our guys are battle-tested, we've been in a ton of close games," Malone said.

"I didn't think there was any panic - there was poise. Our guys looked at one another and realized what we had to do to close this game out.

"We know winning game two is going to be that much harder, but I think we'll be better in game two as well." With a raucous Ball Arena home crowd roaring them on, the Nuggets took control early on, surging into a 20-9 lead midway through the first quarter with a flurry of scoring that threatened to overwhelm the visitors.

Jokic was at the heart of the opening onslaught, imposing himself with eight points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the first quarter alone to help the Nuggets take a 37-25 lead heading into the second quarter.

Denver continued to score freely through the second quarter to take a commanding 72-54 half-time lead against a Lakers defense regarded as one of the best in the league.

Although Los Angeles managed to get their offense moving in the third quarter, outscoring Denver 38-34, the Nuggets continued to test the Lakers' defense.

Jokic completed his sixth triple-double of the playoffs midway through the third quarter and then electrified the home crowd with a 31-foot three-pointer on the buzzer to put the Nuggets ahead 106-92 heading into the final quarter.

The Lakers came surging back in the fourth quarter when a Reaves three-pointer trimmed the Denver lead to eight points with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The Nuggets responded with four unanswered points from Murray to help Denver take a 14-point lead with just over seven minutes left on the clock.

But again the Lakers responded and two quick threes from Reaves helped the visitors make it a three-point game after a 9-0 run.

The Nuggets held on however and a late Jokic free throw sealed the win.

"We'll go back and look at the film tonight and see what we need to clean up, take a good look at that second half and see what went well, try to sustain the good stuff, and alleviate and repair the bad stuff," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

"There's no doubt in my mind when we come out for Game 2, we'll be ready."Game two in the series takes place in Denver on Thursday. The winner of the series will face either Boston or Miami in the NBA finals next month.

