Jokic Stars As Nuggets Escape With Win Over Rockets

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Jokic stars as Nuggets escape with win over Rockets

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Nikola Jokic tallied 28 points and 14 rebounds and made a clutch game-saving block at the buzzer as the Denver Nuggets survived a late scare to edge the slumping Houston Rockets 95-94.

Will Barton posted 15 points and six assists and Aaron Gordon nailed consecutive three pointers in the final two minutes for the Nuggets who won their second consecutive contest.

Gordon scored six straight points before Jokic iced the win with a block of a Jae'Sean Tate layup as the buzzer sounded.

Earlier, Daniel Theis hit a three pointer with 2:46 remaining to make it 94-89 for Houston.

Will Barton tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Denver, which won despite shooting a dismal 22.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Theis returned after missing two games with a sore right toe for the Rockets, which has lost seven in a row. Christian Wood and Eric Gordon scored 12 points each.

The Rockets shot 52.6 percent in the first quarter to move ahead 27-26 then expanded its lead to 41-33 with 4:51 left in the half.

