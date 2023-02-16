UrduPoint.com

Jokic Triple As Nuggets Down Mavs, LeBron Return Sparks Lakers

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Nikola Jokic bagged his 21st triple-double of the season Wednesday as the Denver Nuggets maintained their grip on the top spot in the NBA's Western Conference with a 118-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to set up a third straight win for Denver, who now lead the standings by five games with 41 wins and 18 defeats.

The Mavericks were without new signing Kyrie Irving, who watched from the sidelines as Luka Doncic finished with 37 points in vain at Denver's Ball Arena.

Irving was ruled out of what would have been only his fifth game for Dallas after complaining of lower back tightness.

Without Irving's offensive firepower, Dallas struggled to get in the game.

Doncic was the only Mavs starter to finish in double digits -- a stark contrast to Denver, which saw all of their starters make double figures.

Michael Porter Jr. backed Jokic with 22 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14. Jeff Green scored 24 off the bench.

