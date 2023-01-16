UrduPoint.com

Jones Appointed Wallabies Coach After Rennie Dumped

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Jones appointed Wallabies coach after Rennie dumped

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Rugby Australia Monday sacked coach Dave Rennie just eight months out from the World Cup and replaced him with ex-England boss Eddie Jones in what it called "a major coup".

It will be Jones's second stint in charge after taking them to the 2003 World Cup final, when he coached the side between 2001 to 2005.

New Zealander Rennie was shown the door after just five wins from 14 Tests last year. He was in charge for three seasons.

Speculation had been rife that Jones could be brought into the Wallabies set-up, but Rennie last week ruled out working with him, saying "it won't happen".

Jones, who was sacked by England in December, will start on January 29.

"It is a major coup for Australian rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos program," said Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan.

"Eddie's deep understanding of our rugby system and knowledge of our player group and pathways will lift the team to the next level.

"Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing rugby -- this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it."

Related Topics

World Australia January December From Best Coach

Recent Stories

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shine ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shines with excellent performance

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

21 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

31 minutes ago
 Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana ..

Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana gifts: LHC told

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.