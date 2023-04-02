Jones includes six uncapped players in his first Wallabies squad

Melbourne, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :New Australia coach Eddie Jones Sunday named six uncapped players in his first squad since taking over, with some big-name omissions.

Jones assumed control of the Wallabies in January when Dave Rennie was axed and he has been attending Super Rugby games to get a better idea of who could be in his World Cup plans.

Among those left out were playmaker Noah Lolesio and halfbacks Jake Gordon and Tate McDermott, along with James O'Connor and Harry Wilson.

Overseas-based stars such as Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley were not considered for their three-day camp on the Gold Coast in a fortnight.

Instead Jones selected several exciting youngsters, including Max Jorgenson, the son of former Wallaby Peter Jorgensen, who only made his Super Rugby Pacific debut with the Waratahs this season.

The Queensland Reds' Josh Flook and Melbourne Rebels' Carter Gordon were also named in their first Wallabies squad.

Brumbies prop Blake Schoupp and Rebels backrower Brad Wilkin also find themselves in the national set up for the first time, as does the Brumbies' Ryan Lonergan.

"This is a new squad, with new standards and new expectations for a new challenge," said Jones.

"I hope the players who have this first chance understand the privilege, have their tyres pumped up and they're ready to go.

"It's no secret what I've been looking for," he added. "And in the players selected for this first camp they've delivered on work rate, effort and intent."Wallabies squad: Allan Alaalatoa, Ben Donaldson, Pone Fa'amausili, Josh Flook, Lalakai Foketi, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Carter Gordon, Ned Hanigan, Reece Hodge, Michael Hooper, Jed Holloway, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Lachlan Lonergan, Ryan Lonergan, Fraser McReight, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Cadeyrn Neville, Jordan Petaia, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Pete Samu, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Brad Wilkin, Tom Wright.