UrduPoint.com

Jones Includes Six Uncapped Players In His First Wallabies Squad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Jones includes six uncapped players in his first Wallabies squad

Melbourne, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :New Australia coach Eddie Jones Sunday named six uncapped players in his first squad since taking over, with some big-name omissions.

Jones assumed control of the Wallabies in January when Dave Rennie was axed and he has been attending Super Rugby games to get a better idea of who could be in his World Cup plans.

Among those left out were playmaker Noah Lolesio and halfbacks Jake Gordon and Tate McDermott, along with James O'Connor and Harry Wilson.

Overseas-based stars such as Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley were not considered for their three-day camp on the Gold Coast in a fortnight.

Instead Jones selected several exciting youngsters, including Max Jorgenson, the son of former Wallaby Peter Jorgensen, who only made his Super Rugby Pacific debut with the Waratahs this season.

The Queensland Reds' Josh Flook and Melbourne Rebels' Carter Gordon were also named in their first Wallabies squad.

Brumbies prop Blake Schoupp and Rebels backrower Brad Wilkin also find themselves in the national set up for the first time, as does the Brumbies' Ryan Lonergan.

"This is a new squad, with new standards and new expectations for a new challenge," said Jones.

"I hope the players who have this first chance understand the privilege, have their tyres pumped up and they're ready to go.

"It's no secret what I've been looking for," he added. "And in the players selected for this first camp they've delivered on work rate, effort and intent."Wallabies squad: Allan Alaalatoa, Ben Donaldson, Pone Fa'amausili, Josh Flook, Lalakai Foketi, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Carter Gordon, Ned Hanigan, Reece Hodge, Michael Hooper, Jed Holloway, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Lachlan Lonergan, Ryan Lonergan, Fraser McReight, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Cadeyrn Neville, Jordan Petaia, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Pete Samu, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Brad Wilkin, Tom Wright.

Related Topics

World Australia Gold Coast Melbourne David January Sunday Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future of AI and software development

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s a ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s achievements in AI and data man ..

26 minutes ago
 GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 12 ..

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros in university ..

26 minutes ago
 Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market ch ..

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market challenges, future investment op ..

41 minutes ago
 President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

1 hour ago
 Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.