Jones tells England to play with 'no fear' in World Cup final

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to "play with no fear" against South Africa in the World Cup final, despite the Springboks' history of physical intimidation.

The Springboks have played to their physically imposing forward strength during the 2019 World Cup -- most notably in grinding out a 19-16 win over Wales that took them to Saturday's showpiece match in Yokohama.

While also boasting plenty of power up front, England have played more expansively in knockout wins over Australia (44-16) and reigning champions New Zealand (19-7).

"We've had four years to prepare for this game," Jones told reporters after naming an unchanged starting XV for the final.

"We've got good tactical clarity about how we want to play, we're fit. So we want to play with no fear on Saturday, just get out there and play the game." Jones, Australia's coach when they lost the 2003 World Cup final and a consultant to the Springboks side that beat England in a Paris final four years later, added: "We know South Africa aren't going to give us the game, they are going to come hard.

"They've got a history of being the most physically intimidating team in the world, so we've got to take that away from them.

England will kick off as the world's number-one ranked side, with South Africa second but Jones insisted that was of "no concern" when the final gets underway.