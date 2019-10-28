UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jonny Strikes To Earn Wolves Draw At Newcastle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:01 AM

Jonny strikes to earn Wolves draw at Newcastle

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Wolverhampton Wanderers battled back from a below-par first-half display to draw 1-1 against Newcastle thanks to Jonny's leveller at St James' Park on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are unbeaten in the Premier League since mid-September but will be disappointed not to have taken all three points after dominating the second period against Geordies.

Hosts Newcastle took the lead in the 37th minute through captain Jamaal Lascelles, who got on the end of a fine cross from Federico Fernandez to power a header past Rui Patricio.

Wolves looked a changed side in the second half, pinning Newcastle back and creating a series of chances, with Diogo Jota heading over just after the hour mark before forcing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka into a fine save shortly afterwards.

The visitors scored a deserved equaliser in the 73rd minute when Dubravka could only paw a cross from the right into the path of Jonny, who lashed home.

Newcastle responded brightly but their task was made harder when Sean Longstaff was shown a straight red card with eight minutes to go after flying into Ruben Neves.

Defender Matt Doherty nearly sealed a win for the visitors late on but his glancing header from a Raul Jimenez cross flashed past the far post.

Related Topics

Fine Newcastle Lead Sunday Post All From Premier League

Recent Stories

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

2 hours ago

UAE delivers medical aid to contain diphtheria in ..

2 hours ago

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

2 hours ago

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.