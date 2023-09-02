Jordan adds 'X-factor' to All Blacks' Rugby World Cup bid

(@FahadShabbir)

Wellington, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Having been handed a licence to roam off his wing by the All Blacks' management, Will Jordan can add an "X-factor" to New Zealand's attack at the Rugby World Cup.

Jordan, 25, burst on the international scene in 2021 by scorching over for five of New Zealand's 16 tries in a 102-0 demolition of Tonga.

His pace and eye for a gap saw him named World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year for 2021.

Jordan now has a total of 23 tries in 25 games for the All Blacks, a rate which could see him eclipse John Kirwan's record of 67 tries in 96 appearances for New Zealand.

Kirwan, 58, was part of the All Blacks team which won the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987.

He says Jordan's ability to split defences makes him a key asset in New Zealand's bid to win a record-extending fourth World Cup title.

"I think he's an important part of this team because he does bring that X-factor," Kirwan told AFP.

Jordan mainly plays for his Super Rugby team Canterbury Crusaders at full-back.

However, the versatile back has made nearly all of his international appearances for New Zealand on the wing.

Jordan was one of the few All Blacks to impress in the record 35-7 defeat by South Africa in a World Cup warm-up.

- 'Unpredictable' - Kirwan says Jordan has "mastered" switching between the two positions, which has boosted his game.

"He's an outstanding full-back, but the thing he does when he comes to the wing is that he also changes sides so he's turning up in unpredictable places," Kirwan added.

Christchurch-born Jordan made his provincial debut for Tasman Mako in 2017, quickly establishing a reputation for making breaks.

He debuted for the Crusaders in 2019 and has since won five Super Rugby titles with the Canterbury-based franchise.

His All Blacks debut followed in 2020 after Jordan claimed two brilliant tries in a trial match.

He has been scoring for New Zealand ever since.

When they beat reigning world champions South Africa 35-20 in Auckland last month, Jordan came off his wing to create two tries before scoring one of his own.

He conjured the All Blacks' opening try from nothing, stepping around three defenders before sending Aaron Smith over.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has given Jordan a licence to thrill - permission to step off his wing and unlock defences with his pace.

- Freedom to attack - "It would be pretty foolish of me to rein that in," Foster told reporters.

"I'd like to think that I designed everything he did, but that's his beauty -- his ability to sniff stuff out." Foster says Jordan has yet to reach his full potential.

"He's still building and we're pretty excited about where he's at." Jordan appreciates the freedom to attack where he sees fit.

"Fozzie (Foster) has been keen for me to try to get in the middle of the park as much as possible, even from the wing," he said.

"It's just good of him to give me the licence to go do that." Jordan sat out the tour at the end of last year with a migraine-related condition which left him with dizziness and vertigo.

He missed the 2018 season with a similar issue.

The All Blacks have managed the amount of rugby Jordan has played this season.

He does not expect the condition to affect his World Cup, where New Zealand have drawn Italy, Uruguay, Namibia and hosts France in Pool A.

"It's not really an issue on the field, it's about managing things day to day," Jordan added.