Jordan Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine

Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Jordan approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Jordan announced late Monday that it had approved emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, as the United States kicked off a mass vaccination drive.

The Jordanian food and Drug Administration (JFDA) did not specify when it would begin the rollout of the vaccine by US pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Health Minister Nazir Obeidat said last month that the vaccine would be distributed free of charge to foreign residents as well as Jordanians.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

