Jordan becomes latest Mideast country to deploy drones in virus response

Amman, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Jordan on Sunday started to deploy drones to fight the coronavirus pandemic, joining a host of middle East countries using the technology to enforce curfews, deliver public health announcements and even monitor people's temperatures.

Jordan has declared five deaths and 323 cases of COVID-19 and says it has arrested at least 1,600 people for violating a nationwide curfew in force since last month.

"The armed forces and security services will ensure the curfew is being respected by using modern technology such as drones and surveillance cameras," Minister of State for Information, Amjad al-Adayleh, told a press briefing late Saturday.

In neighbouring Israel, where the pandemic has seen a flurry of new technologies emerge designed to contain transmission, authorities are also using the unmanned aircraft.