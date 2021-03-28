Jordan health authorities warn COVID-19 patients of home remedies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Jordan's Ministry of Health (MoH) Sunday urged symptomatic COVID-19 patients above 60 years old who suffer from chronic diseases to seek medical help in hospitals.

Assistant Secretary General for Preliminary Health at the MoH Ghazi Sharkas warned of home remedies for COVID-19, emphasizing that this could further worsen the situation and have negative impact on patients.

Sharkas pleaded patients who self-isolate to abide by home isolationrules stipulated by the health authorities.