UrduPoint.com

Jordan Jails Hospital Chief Over Covid Deaths

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

Jordan jails hospital chief over Covid deaths

Amman, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A Jordanian court on Sunday sentenced to three years in jail the director of a state hospital over the deaths of 10 patients at the facility which treated coronavirus patients.

Abdel Razak al-Khashman and four aides were convicted of "causing the deaths" at the Salt state hospital where the patients died after it ran out of oxygen.

The verdict can be appealed within 10 days, an AFP correspondent at the court said.

The deaths in March sparked public anger in Jordan and led to the resignation of health minister Nazir Obeidat.

