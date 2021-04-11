Jordan King, Prince In First Joint Appearance Since 'plot' Crisis: TV
Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:20 PM
Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Jordan's King Abdullah appeared in public Sunday alongside Prince Hamzah, state tv showed, their first joint public appearance since a palace crisis implicating the prince rocked the kingdom.
It showed a group of royals at a mausoleum where their ancestors are buried.
The palace Twitter account meanwhile published a picture of a group of royals at a cemetery, with the caption "HM King Abdullah II, HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein... (and) Hamzah bin Al Hussein... visit tomb of HM the late King Abdullah I."