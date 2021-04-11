Jordan king, prince in first joint appearance since 'plot' crisis: TV

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Jordan's King Abdullah appeared in public Sunday alongside Prince Hamzah, state tv showed, their first joint public appearance since a palace crisis implicating the prince rocked the kingdom.

It showed a group of royals at a mausoleum where their ancestors are buried.

The palace Twitter account meanwhile published a picture of a group of royals at a cemetery, with the caption "HM King Abdullah II, HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein... (and) Hamzah bin Al Hussein... visit tomb of HM the late King Abdullah I."