Amman, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Jordan said Sunday it had stopped a plot to "destabilise" the kingdom involving Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, a half-brother of King Abdullah, and arrested multiple suspects.

Hamzah -- a former crown prince who lost that title in 2004 -- and the others had worked with a foreign power to "undermine the security" of Jordan, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Prince Hamzah, 41, had Saturday released a video message via the BBC in which he accused Jordan's rulers of nepotism and corruption and charged that he had been placed under house arrest.

Hamzah in his message, which he said he was sending via satellite phone, lashed out at Jordan's "ruling system" and said several of his friends had been arrested, his security detail removed and his internet and phone lines cut.

He denied being part of "any conspiracy or nefarious organisation", but said the country had "become stymied in corruption, in nepotism and in misrule" and that nobody was allowed to criticise the authorities.

The official newspaper Al-Rai warned Sunday that Jordan's "security and stability" were a "red line that must not be crossed or even approached".

Washington and Gulf allies stressed their support for the pro-Western government in Amman, seen as an anchor of stability in the middle East.

Official news agency Petra said among those arrested for "security reasons" were former close aides to the royal family Bassem Awadallah, chief of the royal court in 2007-2008, and Sherif Hassan bin Zaid.

Safadi said Sunday an additional 14 to 16 suspects had been arrested.

Hamzah's mother, Queen Noor, tweeted that she was "praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe."