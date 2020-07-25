UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Orders Two-year Closure Of Teachers' Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Jordan orders two-year closure of teachers' union

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Jordan's judiciary on Saturday ordered a two-year closure of the teachers' union as part of an investigation into alleged graft, state media reported.

The move came three days after the Teachers' Association organised a demonstration attended by hundreds of protesters demanding the government honour a 2019 agreement for a rise in wages.

The government and the union, which represents 100,000 teachers, had reached the deal after a month-long strike over salaries.

The teachers had been demanding a 50-percent salary hike and had obtained raises ranging from 35 to 75 percent.

But in April, the cash-strapped government said it would freeze public sector raises this year, citing economic woes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The teachers' union responded by calling for a demonstration on Wednesday, during which union leader Nasir al-Nawasra urged authorities to respect their promises.

On Saturday, Amman prosecutor-general Hassan Abdallat ordered a two-year closure of the headquarters of the Teachers Association, its branches and offices nation-wide, official Petra news agency said.

He also summoned members of the union's council for questioning on "criminal and corruption charges", Petra said.

Petra did not elaborate on the nature of the alleged "crimes" but quoted Abdallat as saying they included "financial violations".

The prosecutor also issued a gag order on investigations into the case, the agency said.

Earlier this month Jordan's King Abdullah II said his country had successfully brought the coronavirus under control and that it was time to focus on restarting the economy.

Jordan, which has so far recorded 1,154 cases of the virus including 11 deaths, imposed a tough curfew enforced by drones to stem the spread of the pandemic, before easing policies in early June.

Jordan is highly dependent on foreign aid and has struggled to curb its public debt which stands at more than $40 billion, while unemployment in the first quarter of 2020 hit 19.3 percent.

The vital tourism sector, which brought in $5 billion last year, was battered by the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

Related Topics

Corruption Amman Nasir April June Criminals 2019 2020 Media From Government Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

6 minutes ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

21 minutes ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

3 hours ago

Russian Researchers to Test Siberian Bats for Coro ..

7 minutes ago

Steps underway to get off from FATF grey list: Sha ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.