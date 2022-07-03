UrduPoint.com

Jordan Port Workers Strike As Officials Sacked Over Deadly Gas Leak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Jordan port workers strike as officials sacked over deadly gas leak

Amman, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Hundreds of port workers staged a strike in Jordan on Sunday as the prime minister announced the sacking of several officials accused of "negligence" over a deadly gas leak.

A tank of chlorine gas fell as it was being loaded by crane onto a ship in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba last Monday, releasing the toxic substance.

At least 13 people, including five Vietnamese nationals, were killed and more than 260 others injured, according to the latest official toll.

"The port workers are striking in protest over the weak safety measures at the port which led to the death and injury of several of their colleagues," union representative Ahmed Amayreh said.

About "95 percent of the 2,300" Aqaba port workers participated in the strike, he told AFP.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh said Sunday that an investigation showed "great deficiency and negligence in safety measures for dealing with hazardous materials in the Aqaba port".

The director and other officials from the state port operator as well as the head of the maritime authority were sacked, the premier said during a cabinet meeting.

The gas canister's weight far exceeded the maximum load of the crane cable bearing it, said Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya, who headed the investigation.

"The container weighed about 28.9 tonnes, which is over three times more than the capacity of the cable of 8.6 tonnes, causing it to break," Faraya told a news conference.

A total of "18 containers of chlorine gas were supposed to be loaded onto the ship", he said.

"During the loading of the fifth, the cable broke and the container fell, leading to the gas leak," he added.

Faraya blamed the incident on "recklessness and negligence" at several levels, saying the port company had failed to show leadership.

Union representative Amayreh said the striking port workers were demanding officials ensure the implementation of proper safety measures.

Jordan's public prosecutor had on Tuesday launched an investigation into the incident, which caused the temporary closure of Aqaba's nearby beaches.

Aqaba is Jordan's only maritime gateway and a transit point for the lion's share of its imports and exports.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Protest Exports Interior Minister Company Tank Gas Sunday From Cabinet Share Weight

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

13 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

22 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

22 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.