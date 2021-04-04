Jordan prince says under 'house arrest' amid coup plot rumours

Amman, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Jordan's official media warned Sunday that security and stability are "red line" issues after a half-brother of King Abdullah II said he was put under house arrest and others were detained amid reports of a coup plot.

Washington and Gulf allies stressed their support for the pro-Western government in Amman, which announced it was due to make an official statement later in the day.

Jordan's former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein, 41, who lost his title in 2004, said he had been confined to his home, speaking in a video message which the BBC said Saturday it had obtained from his lawyer.

Hamzah lashed out at Jordan's "ruling system" and said several of his friends had been arrested, his security detail removed and his internet and phone lines cut.

He denied being part of "any conspiracy or nefarious organisation", but said the country had "become stymied in corruption, in nepotism, and in misrule" and that nobody was allowed to criticise the authorities.

The official newspaper Al-Rai warned Sunday that Jordan's "security and stability" were a "red line that must not be crossed or even approached".

Official news agency Petra said an unspecified number of suspects had been arrested, among them former close aides to the royal family Bassem Awadallah, chief of the royal court in 2007-2008, and Sherif Hassan bin Zaid.

The pair were detained for "security reasons", Petra said, quoting a security source.

Hamzah's mother, Queen Noor, tweeted on Sunday that she was "praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe."