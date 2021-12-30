UrduPoint.com

Jordan Reports 466 New Cases Of Omicron, 794 In Total

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 03:40 PM

Jordan reports 466 new cases of Omicron, 794 in total

AMMAN, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Jordanian Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 466 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, increasing its total infections of the new variant to 794, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

On Wednesday, Jordan registered 2,220 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 1,059,515, the ministry said in a statement.

The pandemic also claimed 34 lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 12,590, it added.

The statement said that the total number of people who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,345,297, including 3,949,716 who have received their second shots.

