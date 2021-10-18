Jordan, Saudi investors launch Fly Aqaba

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Jordan announced Sunday the signing of an accord to launch an airline financed by investors in the kingdom and Saudi Arabia to serve the Red Sea resort area of Aqaba.

The new airline, Fly Aqaba, was set up with $20 million in private sector investment, said Nayef Bakhit, president of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, quoted by Jordan's Petra news agency.

Bakhit said it would start operations with two aircraft to serve Aqaba, the ancient archaeological site of Petra and the protected desert wilderness Wadi Rum.

Flights will connect Aqaba to Amman as well as European and other Arab cities "at competitive prices", he said, without giving a date for Air Aqaba's maiden flight.

