Jordan Says 2 Dead In Prison Riot After Visits Banned Over Virus
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:00 AM
Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Two inmates have been killed in a prison riot in Jordan, the state news agency said Sunday, after family visits were banned for two weeks to tackle coronavirus.
The two died in a riot at a facility in Irbid province, the Petra news agency said.
Health minister Saad Jaber announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to seven.
Four French tourists were among the new cases, he said.