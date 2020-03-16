Jordan says 2 dead in prison riot after visits banned over virus

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Two inmates have been killed in a prison riot in Jordan, the state news agency said Sunday, after family visits were banned for two weeks to tackle coronavirus.

The two died in a riot at a facility in Irbid province, the Petra news agency said.

Health minister Saad Jaber announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to seven.

Four French tourists were among the new cases, he said.