UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Teachers End Strike In Pay Deal With Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Jordan teachers end strike in pay deal with government

Amman, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Jordanian teachers ended a month-long strike on Sunday after reaching an agreement with the government for a rise in wages.

The strike, which began on September 8 just a week into the school year, paralysed some 4,000 public schools in the kingdom where more than 1.4 million students are enrolled.

The teachers had demanded a 50-percent hike in their salaries, "the lowest among state employees," according to the union.

Union leader Nasir al-Nawasra said the "historic" strike was halted after a deal was reached with the government on "raises and an apology".

The union, which represents 100,000 teachers, obtained a revaluation of its members' salaries ranging from 35 to 75 percent, he told an Amman press conference.

The government had previously refused to meet the union's demands, proposing in late September it grant the teachers a raise of 24 to 31 dinars ($34-$44) instead.

Monthly salaries for public school teachers in Jordan range between $500 and $1,000.

Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz claimed the increase was all the government could afford "given the current economic circumstances".

Cash-strapped Jordan is highly dependent on foreign aid and has struggled to curb its debt since securing a major loan from the International Monetary Fund in 2016.

Unemployment in the resource-poor kingdom remains at 19 percent and the poverty rate hovers at more than 15 percent, according to official figures.

Jordan has blamed its economic woes on instability wracking the region and the burden of hosting hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees without adequate international support.

More than 650,000 Syrian refugees are registered with the UN refugee agency in Jordan.

Related Topics

Loan United Nations Syria Amman Nasir September Sunday 2016 All From Government Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Give way to emergency vehicles

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

13 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.