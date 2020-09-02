UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan To Reopen Main Airport From Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Jordan to reopen main airport from next week

Amman, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Jordan has said it will reopen its main airport to regular flights from next Tuesday, after an almost six-month shutdown over novel coronavirus fears.

The move comes as the desert kingdom, which depends heavily on tourism, tries to revive an economy badly hit by the pandemic.

"The coronavirus crisis cell has decided to resume regular flights through the Queen Alia International Airport from September 8," Information Minister Amjad al-Adayla said at a press conference.

He added that authorities would set out rules for incoming passengers depending on the epidemiological situation in their countries of provenance, with all travellers tested for the Covid-19 illness on arrival.

The kingdom, which has recorded 2,161 cases of the virus including 15 deaths, imposed a tough curfew enforced with drones to curb the spread of Covid-19, before easing measures in early June.

It closed its airports in mid-March and suspended international flights, crippling a tourism industry that hosts five million visitors a year, generates 14 percent of GDP and employs some 100,000 people.

The pandemic also hit the country's lucrative medical tourism industry. Around a quarter of a million people a year used to visit Jordan for treatment before the pandemic broke out, bringing in some $1.5 billion.

Related Topics

Information Minister Visit June September All From Industry Billion Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

38 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

39 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

1 hour ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

1 hour ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash inaugurates ‘A Woman From Dubai Hal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.