UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan To Reopen To 'low Risk' Countries In August

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

Jordan to reopen to 'low risk' countries in August

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Jordan will reopen its airports to commercial flights next month after a near five-month shutdown imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, an official said Sunday.

The move comes as the country is trying to revive its economy which has been badly hit since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Civil aviation commission chief Haitham Misto told state television that flights from 22 "low risk" countries will be allowed from August 5.

The countries listed by the health ministry include Austria, Canada, China, Denmark, Georgia, Germany, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, Switzerland and Thailand, he said.

Travellers from those countries will not need to isolate for 14 days when they reach Jordan but must be tested for the virus before arriving, Misto said, adding that the list would be updated every two weeks.

Transport Minister Khaled Saif however said that those travellers must show proof of having spent two weeks in one of the countries on the list before arriving in Jordan.

Anyone providing false information will be fined 10,000 dinars ($14,000), he said.

The desert kingdom, which has recorded 1,154 cases of the virus including 11 deaths, imposed a tough curfew enforced with drones to curb the spread of COVID-19, before easing policies in early June.

Airports were closed in mid-March and international flights suspended.

The curbs hit cash-trapped Jordan hard. Its economy relies heavily on international aid, tourism revenues and expatriate remittances.

Related Topics

Thailand China Canada Germany Ireland Iceland Austria Italy Georgia Switzerland Malaysia Denmark June August Sunday TV From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hewlett Packard Enterprise&#039;s &#039;Digital Li ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

2 hours ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.