UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Under Virus Curfew To Launch Home Deliveries

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Jordan under virus curfew to launch home deliveries

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Jordan is to launch a food delivery service for residents, the government said Monday, as a total lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus entered its third day.

A round-the-clock curfew was imposed on Saturday across Jordan and authorities have decided to keep it in force until further notice, government spokesman Amjad Adayleh said.

The kingdom has reported 112 cases of the COVID-19 virus so far, but no officially declared deaths in the country of around 10 million people.

"The curfew will remain in place until further notice and you must stay at home and refrain from violating the precautionary instructions," Adayleh told a news conference.

He said the government would from Tuesday launch a scheme "to deliver basic necessities such as bread, drinking water and medicine to the homes of citizens".

Pharmacies and bakeries are to reopen "but will not provide direct sales" to citizens, Adayleh said.

Instead, Jordanians will buy food, water and other necessities under the plan drawn up in coordination with local municipalities and delivery companies.

The aim would be to avoid having Jordanians out on the streets rushing to bakeries, pharmacies and other shops in large numbers.

Jordan has scant water resources and many residents of the mostly desert kingdom buy water weekly from specialised companies.

Adayleh reminded citizens that anyone caught breaking the rules would be arrested and could face prison time.

An army spokesman said Monday that so far authorities have arrested 880 people who had violated the curfew.

Jordan imposed the curfew after citizens failed to heed earlier instructions not to leave home except for emergencies, and it deployed the army last week to enforce the measure.

Jordanian authorities earlier banned travel between provinces, sealed off the capital Amman and suspended public transport and flights.

Related Topics

Army Water Amman Buy From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

1 hour ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

2 hours ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

2 hours ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

2 hours ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.