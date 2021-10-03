Amman, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Jordan's king held a telephone call with Syria's president on Sunday, the palace said, in the first such conversation between the two leaders since Syria's war erupted a decade ago.

King Abdullah II and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad discussed "bilateral ties and means to bolster cooperation", a statement said.

During their call, Abdullah stressed Jordan's "support for efforts to safeguard Syria's sovereignty, stability and territorial unity", it added.

There were no further details but the Syrian presidency released a similar statement, which was carried by state media.