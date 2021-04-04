Jordan's Prince Hamzah, Others 'undermined Security': Deputy PM
Amman, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, a half-brother of the king, and others were planning to "undermine the security" of Jordan, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday.
While Prince Hamzah has said in a video message he is under house arrest, Safadi said a total of 14 people had been arrested on security charges, in addition to two previously reported arrests.