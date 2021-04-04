(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nicosia, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Queen Noor, the mother of Jordan's former crown prince Hamzah who says he is under house arrest, on Sunday denounced a "wicked slander".

"Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander.

God bless and keep them safe," she tweeted.

Jordan's army said Saturday that Hamzah had been asked to stop "some activities that could be used to shake the stability and security of Jordan", while the Washington Post reported an alleged plot to overthrow Hamzah's half-brother, King Abdullah II.