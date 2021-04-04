UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan's Queen Noor, Mother Of Detained Prince, Slams 'wicked Slander'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Jordan's Queen Noor, mother of detained prince, slams 'wicked slander'

Nicosia, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Queen Noor, the mother of Jordan's former crown prince Hamzah who says he is under house arrest, on Sunday denounced a "wicked slander".

"Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander.

God bless and keep them safe," she tweeted.

Jordan's army said Saturday that Hamzah had been asked to stop "some activities that could be used to shake the stability and security of Jordan", while the Washington Post reported an alleged plot to overthrow Hamzah's half-brother, King Abdullah II.

Related Topics

Army Washington Sunday God Post All

Recent Stories

ALDAR launches second cycle of &#039;Manassah&#039 ..

37 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Museums Authority to highlight UAE’s rol ..

1 hour ago

Oman reports new 3,139 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.