UrduPoint.com

Jorginho 'hungry' For Italy To Bounce Back Against Belgium

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Jorginho 'hungry' for Italy to bounce back against Belgium

Turin, Italy, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Jorginho said that Italy wanted to get back to winning ways in their Nations League third-place playoff against Belgium after having their record unbeaten run ended earlier this week.

Italy had racked up 37 games without defeat before losing 2-1 to Spain in Wednesday's semi-final, and the Chelsea midfielder said the Azzurri were keen to beat the Red Devils in Turin.

"We've just lost so we're hungry for winning again. I see it as a opportunity for us as a group and as a team to improve and to get winning again," he told reporters.

On Friday, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois called Sunday afternoon's match "pointless", saying he would "take it as a friendly match".

Asked if Courtois' comments offended him, Jorginho said: "I'm not offended, the most important thing is how we approach the match, how he or Belgium approach the match doesn't really interest me, to be honest.

" Italy will face a Belgium team without Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard after both suffered muscle fatigue in the wake of their team's 3-2 defeat to France on Thursday.

"They both got overloads in their muscles in different areas, and we didn't have the facilities in our camp to be able to work the way we like to work with our medical people, so we had to send them back to Belgium," coach Roberto Martinez told reporters.

Hazard left the field with a quarter of an hour remaining in their 3-2 semi-final loss, while Lukaku played the full match.

The Chelsea forward even thought he had scored a late winner against France, only to see it ruled out for offside and then watch Theo Hernandez net late to send Les Bleus to Sunday's final against Spain at the San Siro in Milan.

Related Topics

France Turin Milan San Spain Italy Belgium Sunday Chelsea Coach

Recent Stories

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Con ..

Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in November

1 hour ago
 Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President ..

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food secur ..

Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food security with Pb CM

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti-dengue campaign

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikan ..

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.