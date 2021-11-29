Jorginho redemption as Chelsea rescue Man Utd draw

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea were frustrated as Jorginho rescued a 1-1 draw against Manchester United after the Italian's blunder allowed Jadon Sancho to put the visitors in front on Sunday.

Tuchel's side dominated for long periods at Stamford Bridge but fell behind when Jorginho's poor control presented Sancho with the chance to score early in the second half.

Jorginho made amends for that mistake as he stroked home a penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva.

It was the least Chelsea deserved after they laid seige to United's goal and saw David de Gea make a series of fine saves.

Chelsea, unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, remain top of the Premier League but are now just one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who defeated West Ham earlier on Sunday.

"I'm absolutely happy with the performance. We dominated from the first minute, we were aggressive and never stopped attacking. Unfortunately we scored two goals, one for each side," Tuchel said.

"United defended deep. We have to swallow the result. We feel disappointed as we think by far we did enough. It can happen in football." United, in eighth place, are 12 points adrift of the leaders but this gritty display was something to build on after a traumatic period.

Michael Carrick was in charge for a second successive game after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, with the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of this season expected to be confirmed shortly.

United are in discussions with Rangnick, who is working as director of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow.

But in the meantime Carrick had overseen a vital win at Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday and he used the same defensive blueprint to frustrate Chelsea.

"I'm proud of the players and the group all week. It's a difficult situation and we tried to make the best of it," Carrick said.

"But there is that little bitter feeling. I'm a little disappointed, I can't lie. I don't think it was a penalty at all." Given Rangnick's preference for a intense pressing game-plan that may not suit Cristiano Ronaldo, it was intriguing to see the sometimes diffident Portugal striker left on the bench by Carrick until the 63rd minute.

With Bruno Fernandes as the false nine and Marcus Rashford and Sancho on the flanks, United set up for a point and got exactly that.

Hakim Ziyech found space in the United area early on but his low shot was saved by De Gea, setting the tone for the rest of the afternoon.