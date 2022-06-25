UrduPoint.com

Joseph Hails 'good Start' To World Cup Prep As Japan Thrash Uruguay

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Joseph hails 'good start' to World Cup prep as Japan thrash Uruguay

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Japan rugby union head coach Jamie Joseph hailed his team's "good start" to their preparations for next year's World Cup, after they thrashed Uruguay 43-7 on Saturday.

Japan reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time when they hosted the tournament in 2019 and Joseph is looking for a repeat performance at next year's showpiece event in France.

The New Zealander was taking charge of his team for the first time this year. He said it was an "exciting time", as Japan prepares to face England, Argentina, Samoa and a qualifier from the Americas at the World Cup.

"This game was a starting point for us," he said.

"We're trying to create a team in a very short period of time. When I look at that as the circumstance under which we played the match, I thought we had a very good start today."

Related Topics

World France Argentina Japan Samoa Uruguay 2019 Event From Coach

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for ea ..

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for earthquake affectees in Afghanis ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken ..

Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken as its weakness: Prime Minist ..

45 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for fema ..

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for female teachers and other women

54 minutes ago
 PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that ..

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that he is forming his separate pol ..

2 hours ago
 Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is ..

Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is fake: SBP

2 hours ago
 OPPO receives eight prizes in the Computer Vision ..

OPPO receives eight prizes in the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Confer ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.