UrduPoint.com

Josh Malihabadi Literary Seminar Held At PAC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Josh Malihabadi Literary Seminar held at PAC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Josh Literary Seminar was held in collaboration with Josh Adabi Foundation on the 41st death anniversary of the revolutionary poet Josh Malihabadi at Punjab Arts Council on Wednesday.

The seminar was presided over by Prof. Dr Maqsood Jafari, and Naheed Manzoor, former Director of PAC, was the chief guest.

Speaking at the seminar, the Chairman of Josh Literary Foundation Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Josh Malihabadi's work is the identity of Pakistan. He created new enthusiasm for the freedom movement through his poetry.

Naheed Manzoor said that Josh Malihabadi's work should be combined. We have to make the young generation aware of the revolutionary message of Josh Malihabadi, his services for knowledge and literature are a part of history.

Professor Maqsood Jafri said that Josh's poetry and Josh's prose are both great.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Josh Malihabadi was a poet of revolutionary thought, a fearless and brave person. His words seem to teach us humanity. His fiery speech and thoughts used to make people determined to fight continuously.

In the seminar, Farrukh Jamal, the grandson of Josh, announced that on the demand of the Josh Adabi Foundation, CDA should assign a highway of G-12 to Josh Malih Abadi.

Professor Nawab Naqvi, Naseem Sahar, Shakeel Akhtar, Hasan Abbas Raza, Dr. Farhat Abbas and Prof. Dr. Shazia Akbar read papers on the life and literary services of Josh Malihabdi. A large number of people from literary circles participated in the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Young Shakeel Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT a ..

EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT and SKYSHIELD Solutions

9 minutes ago
 realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

26 minutes ago
 PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

59 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

2 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.