Josh Malihabadi Literary Seminar held at PAC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Josh Literary Seminar was held in collaboration with Josh Adabi Foundation on the 41st death anniversary of the revolutionary poet Josh Malihabadi at Punjab Arts Council on Wednesday.

The seminar was presided over by Prof. Dr Maqsood Jafari, and Naheed Manzoor, former Director of PAC, was the chief guest.

Speaking at the seminar, the Chairman of Josh Literary Foundation Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Josh Malihabadi's work is the identity of Pakistan. He created new enthusiasm for the freedom movement through his poetry.

Naheed Manzoor said that Josh Malihabadi's work should be combined. We have to make the young generation aware of the revolutionary message of Josh Malihabadi, his services for knowledge and literature are a part of history.

Professor Maqsood Jafri said that Josh's poetry and Josh's prose are both great.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Josh Malihabadi was a poet of revolutionary thought, a fearless and brave person. His words seem to teach us humanity. His fiery speech and thoughts used to make people determined to fight continuously.

In the seminar, Farrukh Jamal, the grandson of Josh, announced that on the demand of the Josh Adabi Foundation, CDA should assign a highway of G-12 to Josh Malih Abadi.

Professor Nawab Naqvi, Naseem Sahar, Shakeel Akhtar, Hasan Abbas Raza, Dr. Farhat Abbas and Prof. Dr. Shazia Akbar read papers on the life and literary services of Josh Malihabdi. A large number of people from literary circles participated in the seminar.