Valencia, Spain, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Joshua Cheptegei broke the 10,000m track world record on Wednesday in Valencia with a time of 26mins 11.00seconds.

He lowered the previous mark of 26min 17.53sec set by Kenenisa Bekele in 2005 in Brussels.

This was the 24-year-old 10,000m world champion's third world record this year.