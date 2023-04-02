UrduPoint.com

Joshua Regrets Failure To Knock Out Franklin After Points Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Joshua regrets failure to knock out Franklin after points win

London, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Britain's Anthony Joshua said he should have knocked out Jermaine Franklin after the former world heavyweight champion returned to winning ways with a unanimous, if laboured, points-decision victory in London on Saturday.

After 12 rounds, Joshua, fighting in front of a home crowd at the 02 Arena, was given the win by 118-111, 117-111, 117-111 on the scorecards of the three judges in this non-title fight.

This was the 33-year-old Joshua's first win since 2020 after successive defeats by Oleksandr Usyk saw the former Olympic champion lose, and then fail to regain his global titles.

"It was important to win," Joshua told DAZN. "Jermaine has a good duck and dive style, somebody else from Britain will probably knock him out; respect to him, he did well.

"I should have knocked him out but it is done. On to the next. He is here to prove himself, not roll over. I wish I could have knocked him out." Joshua, who had lost three of his last five bouts, repeatedly landed with his left jab and caught Franklin with several powerful rights, but the American refused to yield and went the distance.

There was a bizarre finish when the 12th and final round appeared to end eight seconds early, with Joshua pushing his head into Franklin. The move sparked an angry reaction from Lorenzo Adams, the strength and conditioning coach of the US boxer, who pushed the London fighter.

The corners and fighters clashed momentarily at the end of the fight before security stepped in to calm the situation.

But soon afterwards Joshua's hand was raised in victory, his 25th win in 28 professional fights, to maintain hopes of a "Battle of Britain" clash with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

"I try and provide for the fans," said Joshua. "I know who they want.

"They said Tyson Fury; the ball is in his court. I would be honoured to fight for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world.

"If he's listening, he knows my promoter; we've had dialogue before, so let's continue this. We ain't getting any younger."

Related Topics

World London Turkish Lira 2020 Olympics From Coach Boxer Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality ..

Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran A ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.