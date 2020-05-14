UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joshua Title Defence Won't Take Place Before October: Promoter

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Joshua title defence won't take place before October: promoter

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev will be pushed back until at least October because of the coronavirus crisis, his promoter said on Thursday.

Britain's Joshua was originally scheduled to fight the Bulgarian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, with a second date in July also mooted after the pandemic took hold.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said the bout would not happen for several months but he hopes it can be fitted in before the end of the year.

"With everything going on and the fact we have no idea yet about when we will be allowed crowds, and what size crowds, it won't be the summer," Hearn told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

"I think it will be in the window between October and December.

Sooner would be better than later because we don't want it to be a year between fights." Joshua has not fought since beating Andy Ruiz Jr to win the WBA, IBF and WBO belts in Saudi Arabia in December.

It is possible the Pulev clash could be staged in the Gulf state as well.

Hearn also hinted he would like Joshua to face British rival Tyson Fury in two mega-fights in 2021.

WBC champion Fury is reportedly keen for Deontay Wilder to accept a payment to forego his right to a rematch, which would pave the way for the Joshua bouts.

"Step-asides are messy and you don't say never, but it is very unlikely. The plan would be for two fights with Fury in 2021 but we have to see," Hearn said.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia June July October December Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Macron's office to meet Sanofi executives over vac ..

25 seconds ago

EU virus recovery plan delayed by clashing visions ..

27 seconds ago

758 new coronavirus cases detected, nine more pati ..

28 seconds ago

Tiger Force, a step toward ensuring relief to need ..

30 seconds ago

CAP gifts 5000 masks to Islamabad police

33 seconds ago

Russia, Venezuela Preparing Video Conference of In ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.