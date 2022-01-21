Jota double fires Liverpool into League Cup final

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Diogo Jota fired Liverpool into the League Cup final against Chelsea as the Portugal forward's double sealed a 2-0 win at Arsenal in the semi-final second leg on Thursday.

Jota put Liverpool on course for Wembley with a first half strike and he clinched their berth with a late second goal in north London.

Jurgen Klopp's side will face Chelsea in the final on February 27.

Jota's 13th and 14th club goals this season underlined his value at a time when Liverpool are without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations.

The Reds, who last lifted the League Cup in 2012, are back in the final for the first time since 2016 as they aim to win the competition for a record ninth time.

It will be Klopp's fifth cup final with Liverpool since he took charge in 2015.

In the week that Liverpool's former chief executive Peter Robinson died aged 86, it was fitting the club returned to the final of a tournament they won four years in a row under his stewardship in the 1980s.

For Arsenal, it was a frustrating loss after they managed to grind out a 0-0 draw in last week's first leg at Anfield despite Granit Xhaka's red card.

Mikel Arteta's youthful side were exposed by battle-hardened opponents, emphasising the improvements still needed to revive the Gunners.

Thomas Partey's stoppage-time dismissal for two bookings in quick succession rubbed salt into their wounds.

Arsenal were unable to field a team when they successfully asked for last weekend's north London derby against Tottenham to be postponed.

But Arteta sent out close to a full strength side just days later as fit-again trio Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard all returned.

Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson Becker in goal for Liverpool and quickly repaid Klopp's faith with a superb save in the fifth minute.