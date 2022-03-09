UrduPoint.com

Jota Replaces Diaz As Klopp Flexes Liverpool Strength In Depth

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Jota replaces Diaz as Klopp flexes Liverpool strength in depth

Liverpool, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could afford the luxury of dropping £50 million ($66 million) January signing Luis Diaz and captain Jordan Henderson to the bench for Tuesday's Champions League last 16, second leg against Inter Milan.

Thiago Alcantara makes his return from injury in midfield, while Diogo Jota starts for the first time since Liverpool's 2-0 win in the first leg in Milan three weeks ago.

Joel Matip and Curtis Jones also come into the side as Klopp made four changes from the side that beat West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to keep up their hunt for a historic quadruple of trophies.

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi makes just one change from the first leg as Alexis Sanchez replaces Edin Dzeko up front as the Italian champions aim for an unlikely comeback.

Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER) Inter Milan (3-5-2) Samir Handanovic (capt); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Arturo Vidal, Marcel Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA) Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

