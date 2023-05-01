Jota ruins Spurs fightback as Liverpool win seven-goal thriller

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Liverpool kept alive their slender hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four as Diogo Jota's stoppage-time strike ruined Tottenham's comeback from three goals down in a thrilling 4-3 victory on Sunday.

Jota blasted his dramatic winner just moments after Richarlison had headed Tottenham level in stoppage-time at Anfield.

Curtis Jones put Liverpool ahead and Luis Diaz, starting for the first time since October after an injury-plagued campaign, netted the hosts' second goal in the opening five minutes at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's penalty extended Liverpool's dominant start before Harry Kane reduced the deficit with his 208th Premier League goal.

The Tottenham striker is level with Wayne Rooney as the Premier League's joint second highest all-time scorer behind Alan Shearer.

Kane's strike was followed by late goals from Son Heung-min and Richarlison in an astonishing finale that climaxed with Jota's winner.

A wild celebration from Jurgen Klopp left the Liverpool manager limping after injuring himself and earned a booking, with Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason furious with the German's show of emotion in front of the visitors' bench.

Klopp's passion play came amid Liverpool's bid to salvage a disappointing season by qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The Reds still have a mountain to climb to reach the top four as they sit seven points behind fourth placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

"We got away with it thank to Jota. It makes it spectacular and everybody goes home buzzing, but I am the manager so I have to mention everything else as well," Klopp said before criticising referee Paul Tierney.

"We have our history with Tierney. My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not ok." While Tottenham's top four hopes are in tatters, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six games and have won four in a row to climb to fifth place.

Sixth placed Tottenham are without a win in four games and sit nine points adrift of the top four with four matches left.

Mason is Tottenham's third manager of a turbulent season that featured Antonio Conte leaving by mutual consent before his replacement Cristian Stellini was sacked after last weekend's 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle.

"Devastated. We were the better team by an absolute country mile," said Mason, who claimed Jota should have been sent off for fouling Oliver Skipp.

"I have to be careful what I say but ultimately that's an impossible one to miss." It took Liverpool just three minutes to breach the porous Tottenham defence as Trent Alexander-Arnold curled a superb cross to the far post, where Jones guided a cool finish past Fraser Forster for his first goal since 2021.

- Hapless defence - Tottenham had conceded five times in the first 21 minutes against Newcastle and they were in disarray again.

With Tottenham's hapless defence unable to pick up Liverpool's runners, Colombia winger Diaz doubled the lead in the fifth minute.

Salah's pass sent Cody Gakpo racing into the area and he pulled a cross back from the byline for Diaz to volley home from close range.

In the 14th minute, Cristian Romero's reckless challenge sent Gakpo sprawling, conceding a penalty that Salah fired into the roof of the net.

Kane hadn't thrown in the towel and he netted in the 40th minute, volleying home from close-range after Ivan Perisic evaded Virgil van Dijk's lunge to pick out the England captain.

That finally sparked a spell of Tottenham pressure and Son hit the post twice before Romero's volley also cannoned off the woodwork.

With Liverpool having lost all momentum in the second half, Son tucked a cool finish under Alisson Becker from Romero's pass in the 77th minute.

When Richarlison headed his first league goal for Tottenham from Son's free-kick in the second minute of stoppage time, it seemed the visitors had authored a great escape.

But seconds later Jota pounced with a nerveless finish from an acute angle to send Klopp into a frenzy on the touchline.