Journalist Killed During Violent Haiti Protest

Published February 24, 2022 | 08:40 AM

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A Haitian journalist was killed Wednesday in Port-au-Prince during a violent protest by thousands of textile workers demanding a higher minimum wage, the country's prime minister confirmed.

"I deplore the death of journalist Lazard Maximilien, during the workers' protests Wednesday," said Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Twitter.

The Haitian photojournalist, also known as Maxihen Lazzare, worked for the online media outlet "Rois des infos." Henry also condemned "the violence that caused multiple injuries" during the demonstration.

Two other journalists were wounded when they were shot by men whose faces were covered and were driving a car without license plates, according to an AFP photographer.

It is not certain that the journalists were targeted for their work in the media.

Before the shooting, police had used tear gas to try and push back protesters who were throwing stones.

Thousands had gathered for a third day of protests, barricading one of the Haitian capital's main arteries with piles of burning tires.

